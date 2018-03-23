National

News Leader

WATCH: Land debate rages on

23 March 2018 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: JOHN FEDELE
Picture: JOHN FEDELE

The public will be able to weigh in on the parliamentary review of section 25 of the Constitution which deals with property and land expropriation between May and June, the committee will then report back to the National Assembly in August. It is a very complex issue, what should the public be asking and understanding.

Joining Alishia Seckam at Business Day TV to discuss the complexities around this, is Bulelwa Mabasa the Director & Land Claims Specialist at Werkmans and Requier Wait who is the Head of Economics and Trade at AgriSA

Werksmans Attorneys’ director and land claims specialist, Bulelwa Mabasa, and AgriSA’s head of economics and trade, Requier Wait, talks to Business Day TV

Werksmans Attorneys’ director and land claims specialist, Bulelwa Mabasa, and AgriSA’s head of economics and trade, Requier Wait, talks to Business Day TV

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The darkness in our souls

'Where do you put the darkness of what you have done, and seen?'
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Amid a fog of deception, what if Malema is not lying?

Tristen Taylor: The EFF’s leader wasn’t lying about land expropriation, so what about nationalised factories, mines, banks and a ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Why would Ramaphosa welcome Malema back when there’s so much else to do?

If the president wants to set SA straight he needs to focus on developing workable economic policies in our industrial sectors
Opinion
4 hours ago

Wrong decision on land could kill off SA’s US trade ties

Trump’s trade tariff announcement may be a source of considerable angst, but even more so are the ANC and EFF’s pronouncements on land expropriation ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Investors ‘excited about SA despite land reform uncertainty’

Director of Business Leadership SA Sim Tshabalala is confident the Treasury will get SA back on track
Economy
4 hours ago

We must take Ramaphosa at his word, says Land Bank boss

In an interview with Business Day, Land Bank CEO Tshokolo Nchocho says government land that is not in productive use must be released quickly
National
20 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: Land debate rages on
National
2.
Move to scrutinise collective schemes raises tax ...
National
3.
State ‘followed advice to pay Zuma legal fees’
National
4.
Nhlanhla Nene warns SARS officials
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.