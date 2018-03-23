WATCH: Land debate rages on

The public will be able to weigh in on the parliamentary review of section 25 of the Constitution which deals with property and land expropriation between May and June, the committee will then report back to the National Assembly in August. It is a very complex issue, what should the public be asking and understanding.

Joining Alishia Seckam at Business Day TV to discuss the complexities around this, is Bulelwa Mabasa the Director & Land Claims Specialist at Werkmans and Requier Wait who is the Head of Economics and Trade at AgriSA