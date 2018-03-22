We must take Ramaphosa at his word, says Land Bank boss

CP: How long should a lease be?

TN: In parts of the world where the state owns the land and leases it out – e.g. Germany – 99-year leases tend to be the norm. A lease like that is bankable insofar as a lender is able to exercise rights over a defaulting leaseholder and have them removed from the land, even if it can’t take ownership of the land. It can then redeem the outstanding loan from the next leaseholder.

CP: The government says it is now giving 30-year leases. Will this help?

TN: It is only in the past 18 months that we have come across some 30-year leases. For the rest, leases are three or five years. But even with a 30-year lease, I still have a question mark. You need to give a farmer a substantial line of sight into the future in order to invest.

CP: Did the government consult with the financial sector before making this policy change?

TN: I’m not aware that there was any consultation.

CP: The [Department of Rural Development and Land Reform] seems to be in possession of a lot of farms that have been bought and not distributed. Are you aware of this?

TN: Yes, the department does have a substantial amount of land that it has acquired but that is not in productive use. We are calling for the rapid release of that land. This could be transferred either with full title or long-dated lease.

CP: Has the bank done an analysis of its loan book according to race?

TN: The Land Bank is a 106-year-old organisation with a loan book dating back decades. If you take a point in time right now, then of our book of R43bn-R45bn only R5.5bn or R5.6bn has a black colour attached to it. It is our aim to lift this exposure to 30% or so, but for us to do that we need instruments of support. It is not enough to just provide people with land, but there is also a need for investment or grant funding to help capitalise farms and all sorts of technical support.