Amid a fog of deception, what if Malema is not lying?

Politicians lie. Except when they don’t, and the problem is that it is extremely hard to separate the truth from their falsehoods.

SA’s politics is a swirling post-truth fog where nothing is quite what it seems.

Of course, everyone tells lies and more often than readily admitted. There are little white lies, such as the Easter Bunny, and bigger lies like telling a prospective employer that you are the perfect candidate for the job, with stacks of experience. People do misrepresent themselves, sometimes out of shame, sometimes for fun, sometimes to get laid.

Politicians, however, are in a league of their own. They actively and knowingly create a world of smoke and mirrors to hide their real political agendas.

A New Dawn? Please, the new Cabinet is basically the old Cabinet and the parliamentary benches are depressingly the same. Mining will be a sunrise industry? SA’s mineral reserves are declining and future mines will be highly mechanised.

Either Patricia de Lille is a crook or the DA’s old guard, probably headquartered in Stellenbosch, doesn’t want a coloured mayor. Who knows. As for De Lille, who went from the Pan Africanist Congress to the Independent Democrats to the DA ... shrug, who knows. What seems to be reasonably certain is the DA can’t, despite statements to the contrary, keep its own house and Premier Helen Zille in order.