British motorists now sue Volkswagen over diesel emissions scandal

In Britain, Europe’s second-biggest vehicle market, 1.2-million cars are affected and lawyers say about 10,000 drivers have already signed up to the legal action

09 January 2017 - 14:30 PM Costas Pitas
London — British law firm Harcus Sinclair UK said on Monday it had launched legal action in Britain against Volkswagen (VW), seeking thousands of pounds of compensation each for British drivers affected by the car maker’s diesel emissions scandal.

The news comes the same day that the New York Times reported that the FBI had arrested a VW executive in Florida over the "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal.

The German company is involved in lawsuits in several countries and is racing to resolve criminal and civil allegations with the US Department of Justice after admitting it cheated diesel emissions tests.

In Britain, Europe’s second-biggest autos market, 1.2 million cars are affected and the law firm, which is being supported by Slater and Gordon, said around 10,000 drivers had already signed up to the legal action before Monday’s launch.

The firm will pursue a group action, the nearest British equivalent of a US class action, at the high court and is asking other drivers affected to come forward and join the case.

"We will argue that you received a vehicle that should never have been licensed for sale because it did not meet the required emissions standards," the firm said on its website.

"We believe that the court will assess the difference between what you paid for your vehicle and the inherent value of what you actually received." A spokesman for Volkswagen in Britain did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Last year, a Spanish court ruled in favour of a buyer of a Volkswagen car with altered emissions software, ordering two of the German firm’s local units to pay a €5,000 (£4,330) fine to the car’s owner.

But the British authorities have been accused by some consumers and lawmakers of being too slow to act for not pursuing compensation or criminal proceedings.

In December, the EU began legal action against Britain, Germany and five other member states for failing to police emissions test cheating by car makers.

Volkswagen has been hit hard in Britain since the scandal erupted in 2015, with sales of its VW brand cars down 7.5% in 2016 despite the overall market rising by over 2% to hit a record high.

The first hearing in the group action case is due to take place on January 30, a spokeswoman for Harcus Sinclair UK said.

Reuters

VW passes a $1bn milestone in emissions scandal clean-up

German car maker Volkswagen has reached a settlement in the US on one of the stickier issues arising from its cheating on vehicle emissions tests
Companies
19 days ago

Plugging into a low-emissions future

The new Electric Vehicle Industry Association is hoping to make electric vehicles a more common sight in SA, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
25 days ago

VW ordered to face US lawsuit in emissions row

The plaintiffs — mostly US municipal pension funds — accused Volkswagen and ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn of failing timeously to inform the market of ...
Companies
3 days ago

