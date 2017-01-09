START OF COMPENSATION
Regulator gives VW nod to fix some polluting cars
Washington — The US Environmental Protection Agency had approved a fix for about 70,000 Volkswagen (VW) diesel vehicles, involving an initial software change available now, it said on Friday.
A second phase of the fix for the polluting vehicles will start about a year from now when VW will install more software updates and new hardware including a diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst and nitrogen oxide catalyst.
The vehicles covered are the 2015 diesel VW Beetle, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat and 2015 diesel Audi A3.
The German vehicle maker is still waiting for approval for fixes for about 400,000 remaining 2.0-litre vehicles.
It agreed to buy back up to 475,000 polluting vehicles in June 2016 at a cost of as much as $10.033bn or to fix them if regulators approved.
In October, a federal judge approved VW’s settlement with regulators and vehicle owners.
The Environmental Protection Agency said: "With today’s approval, VW can offer vehicle owners the choice to keep and fix their car, or to have it bought back." It added that test data demonstrated the fix would "not affect vehicle fuel economy, reliability or durability".
VW said on Friday that about 58,000 of those vehicles were in retail customers’ hands. The vehicle maker has been eager to win approval so it can offer fixes and deter some owners who have been intentionally damaging vehicles before selling them back to the company.
VW will now be able to resell diesel vehicles that it repurchased once they are fixed.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the approval was "an important step".
VW has now agreed to spend as much as $17.5bn in the US to resolve claims from owners as well as federal and state regulators over polluting vehicles.
Reuters reported on Friday that VW was close to an agreement with the justice department to pay more than $3bn to resolve civil and criminal allegations stemming from its diesel cheating scandal.
In December VW agreed to fix or buy back 80,000 3.0-litre diesel vehicles.
Reuters
