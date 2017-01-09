Regulator gives VW nod to fix some polluting cars

Washington — The US Environmental Protection Agency had approved a fix for about 70,000 Volkswagen (VW) diesel vehicles, involving an initial software change available now, it said on Friday.

A second phase of the fix for the polluting vehicles will start about a year from now when VW will install more software updates and new hardware including a diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst and nitrogen oxide catalyst.

The vehicles covered are the 2015 diesel VW Beetle, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat and 2015 diesel Audi A3.

The German vehicle maker is still waiting for approval for fixes for about 400,000 remaining 2.0-litre vehicles.

It agreed to buy back up to 475,000 polluting vehicles in June 2016 at a cost of as much as $10.033bn or to fix them if regulators approved.