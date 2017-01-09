FBI arrests VW’s US compliance chief over emissions scandal

Washington — FBI agents have arrested a Volkswagen executive on conspiracy charges in relation to the "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal, The New York Times reported Monday.

Agents arrested Oliver Schmidt, who led the German car maker’s US regulatory compliance office from 2014 to March 2015, in Florida on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the arrest.

Volkswagen admitted last year that it had installed software in as many as 11-million diesel vehicles sold worldwide to circumvent tests for emissions while enabling them to release up to 40 times the permitted amounts of nitrogen oxides during actual driving.

According to The New York Times, lawsuits filed against VW by the states of New York and Massachusetts accuse Schmidt of playing a key role in the company’s efforts to conceal its emissions cheating from US regulators.

Schmidt was expected to be arraigned in Detroit on Monday, the Times said.

Herbert Diess, head of the VW brand of cars, was asked late on Sunday ahead of the annual Detroit motor show about VW engineers reportedly going to jail for their role in the affair, and about executives’ fears that they could be arrested if they travel to the US.

"I can’t comment," Diess said. "I am here at least."

VW has long pledged to co-operate with US authorities to resolve the dieselgate case.

AFP