All on the line for goal-shy Danes and confident Australia

Doha — Australia will be in the unusual position of having their World Cup destiny in their own hands when they take on the might of Denmark in their final Group D match at their adopted Al Janoub Stadium home on Wednesday.
While precious few would make the Socceroos favourites for the clash, the fact is that a victory for Australia would guarantee them a last-16 spot for the second time, while a draw would suffice if Tunisia are unable to beat already qualified France.
Charged with confidence after outmuscling Tunisia 1-0 for their first World Cup finals win since 2010, the Australians are determined that the breakthrough victory should not be wasted by a failure to turn up on Wednesday.
“The result will mean nothing if we don’t get a result against Denmark,” said centre-back Harry Souttar, who was outstanding against Tunisia. “It’s going to be an incredible test … it’s all on the line for both teams and it’s what you play football for, the big moments.”
Denmark are still paying the price for failing to score against Tunisia in their opening 0-0 draw, their position in the group becoming all the more parlous when they lost 2-1 to France in their second contest.
European championship semifinalists in 2021 and regular visitors to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, the Danes should have the quality to beat Australia if they can rediscover their scoring touch.
A win would probably be enough to progress given the unlikelihood that the even more goal-shy Tunisians will be able to upset even a second-string French side in Wednesday’s other Group D tie.
Coach Kasper Hjulmand joked during the week that he might ask to borrow Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, but in reality he will have to rely on a team that scored an average of three goals a game in qualifying.
“On this team we have a lot of goalscorers,” he said after the France defeat. “We have great strikers with great players all around the pitch that can score.”
Australia coach Graham Arnold is unlikely to change his line-up much, perhaps only starting the now fit Ajdin Hrustic in midfield, and will be looking for another gutsy performance from his players.
“Every Australian team in history has been underestimated,” wing Craig Goodwin said after the Tunisia win. “We believe in ourselves and what we’re doing and we will fight to the very end to get the result against Denmark.”
Reuters
