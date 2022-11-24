Sport / Soccer

Ronaldo nets record-breaking goal as Portugal down Ghana

24 November 2022 - 20:26 MARTYN HERMAN
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after the 3-2 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RICHARD HEATHCOTE
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after the 3-2 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RICHARD HEATHCOTE

Doha — Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign.

Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously awarded penalty in the 65th minute after an innocuous coming together with Mohammed Salisu saw the referee point to the spot.

Ghana did nothing in the first half apart from defend deeply, but gave their noisy bank of fans in the 974 Stadium something to cheer when Andre Ayew equalised in the 73rd minute.

Joao Felix restored Portugal’s lead five minutes later, however, and Bruno Fernandes then showed his class with a jinking run before sliding a pass to Rafael Leao to leave Ghana stunned.

Osman Bukari’s 89th-minute headed reply set up an anxious ending for Portugal but they survived nine minutes of stoppage time to win their opening game of a World Cup for the first time in their last four appearances.

Reuters

