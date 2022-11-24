Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis

JSE records modest gains in a thin session with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Despite severe local and global constraints, the MTBPS represents substantial progress in fiscal policy
Dirks writes to ANC chief whip demanding he be returned to his post as party whip in Scopa
Insiders say motions are not off table and detractors are set to regroup for another push
Mr Price misses internal sales expectations in its half-year results
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The decision is the last in Stefan Ingves’s 17-year reign as governor
Portugal captain’s goal from penalty makes him first player to score in five World Cups
It slots below the Stelvio and brings good looks and keen handling to the premium crossover niche
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at those who accuse him of “gallivanting” while SA battles an electricity load-shedding crisis.
“Much as I want to be present in the country all the time to address the challenges, there are times when we have to let those who are supposed to do the work do their job,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the end of his two-day visit to the UK .
When he arrived in London on Monday, load-shedding was bumped up to stage 5. He was criticised and accused of “having tea” with King Charles while South Africans were in the dark.
Speaking from South Africa House in central London, Ramaphosa said he was aware South Africans felt “abandoned”.
However, ministers and executives must be allowed to do their jobs without interference.
“I then do other work, which is to put SA on the global map and advocate for increasing investments in our country — that is the job the head of state must do, supported by ministers. I brought four minister here [to the UK] who have been involved in a variety of actions and interventions to promote investment.”
His recent trips to attend the Group of 20 and COP27 were “well announced and publicised” in advance.
“[In September] I went to the UN and we then came to the UK for the burial of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and after that we moved to a higher level of load-shedding and I shortened my trip and I went home to attend to the challenges.
“I have done that on two occasions and I have been heavily criticised for coming home — why do I abandon visits that could benefit SA? And this time around this visit to the UK was well known and announced.
“Even as I left we had the challenge of increased load-shedding and it had to do with the diesel shortage, financial challenges which I am attending to with ministers.
“I have ministers whose job is to address these issues and once we have the framework such as the one we have in place to address our energy challenges, [the] minister as well as the executives of those entities are meant to address that and I remain in constant contact, up to three to four times a day, being informed of what’s happening and putting forward proposals and taking decisions.
“The UK represents the biggest foreign direct investors in SA so we have to talk to them to invest more and participate in our transformation.
“This was also an opportunity to tell UK business of the just energy transition and inform them SA needs more funding from more developed countries, that they must live up to the commitments they made in Paris and COP26 and there should be compensation for damage to the climate,” said Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis
President hits back at critics and says his job as head of state is to put SA on the global map
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at those who accuse him of “gallivanting” while SA battles an electricity load-shedding crisis.
“Much as I want to be present in the country all the time to address the challenges, there are times when we have to let those who are supposed to do the work do their job,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday at the end of his two-day visit to the UK .
When he arrived in London on Monday, load-shedding was bumped up to stage 5. He was criticised and accused of “having tea” with King Charles while South Africans were in the dark.
Speaking from South Africa House in central London, Ramaphosa said he was aware South Africans felt “abandoned”.
However, ministers and executives must be allowed to do their jobs without interference.
“I then do other work, which is to put SA on the global map and advocate for increasing investments in our country — that is the job the head of state must do, supported by ministers. I brought four minister here [to the UK] who have been involved in a variety of actions and interventions to promote investment.”
His recent trips to attend the Group of 20 and COP27 were “well announced and publicised” in advance.
“[In September] I went to the UN and we then came to the UK for the burial of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and after that we moved to a higher level of load-shedding and I shortened my trip and I went home to attend to the challenges.
“I have done that on two occasions and I have been heavily criticised for coming home — why do I abandon visits that could benefit SA? And this time around this visit to the UK was well known and announced.
“Even as I left we had the challenge of increased load-shedding and it had to do with the diesel shortage, financial challenges which I am attending to with ministers.
“I have ministers whose job is to address these issues and once we have the framework such as the one we have in place to address our energy challenges, [the] minister as well as the executives of those entities are meant to address that and I remain in constant contact, up to three to four times a day, being informed of what’s happening and putting forward proposals and taking decisions.
“The UK represents the biggest foreign direct investors in SA so we have to talk to them to invest more and participate in our transformation.
“This was also an opportunity to tell UK business of the just energy transition and inform them SA needs more funding from more developed countries, that they must live up to the commitments they made in Paris and COP26 and there should be compensation for damage to the climate,” said Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile
Ramaphosa, Mashatile lead ANC race
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces new risk over Zuma judgment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Who did not make the cut? Nominations for the ANC top six
Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile
Ramaphosa, Mashatile lead ANC race
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.