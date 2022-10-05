Ukraine to bid for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday, in what they hailed as an act of European solidarity.
They said the decision, announced at a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of Uefa, has the full support of European football’s governing body and also of the Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian governments.
“Our bid is not an Iberian bid anymore, it’s a European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, said. “I’m convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the life of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good,” Rubiales added.
The Spain, Portugal and Ukraine bid for the 2030 tournament will compete against other candidacies such as a collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia, and a joint South American proposal from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.
Rubiales said the details of integrating Ukraine into the Spanish-Portuguese bid would be hammered out in coming months.
“We are convinced that by 2030 we will have peace in Europe and that Ukraine will be able to host it [the tournament] in the best way possible,” said FPF president Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva.
The head of Ukraine’s football federation, Andriy Pavelko, also attended Wednesday’s news conference.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in the largest military operation seen in Europe since World War 2. Tens of thousands of people have been killed during seven months of fighting, millions have fled and cities and towns have been reduced to rubble.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the RFEF said the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine “strengthens ties with Europe by generating hope and providing reconstruction tools to the Ukrainian people, who have expressed their pride and gratitude for participating in this project”.
The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 tournament will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukraine to bid for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal
