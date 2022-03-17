Pirates need to win remaining league games, says coach
Bucs occupy fourth spot on the PSL log with seven matches left in their campaign
It is a tall order, but Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi says his team can still finish second in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the end of the season.
The Buccaneers refreshed their hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season with a gutsy 3-2 win against SuperSport United on Wednesday night where they came back from 2-0 down.
Pirates occupy fourth spot on the log behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs with seven matches remaining in their campaign.
Their disadvantage is that second-placed Royal AM, who have one more point, have played two fewer games and Chiefs, who have an equal number of points, have played four fewer matches.
“We have to run our own race,” Ncikazi said. “The relief [of winning against United] was not for me, I am a small piece in a bigger puzzle. I get stressed for the amount of effort from the team and the frustration of the supporters because we are not giving them what they want.”
Ncikazi said for Pirates to have a realistic chance of overtaking Royal AM and Chiefs, and fending off the challenge from Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City just below them, they have to try to win their remaining seven matches.
“It is not about me, it’s about results, the team and getting what they deserve. Having said that, we must win the remaining games and see where that takes us.
“Mathematically there is still a possibility we can finish in second position depending on what other teams do. We have to focus on our own lane and win our matches.
“It was good that we won today [Wednesday] for confidence in the team, because we are going away to play in the Confederation Cup against JS Saoura of Algeria and it is important that we go there with confidence.”
Ncikazi praised his players for their determination against SuperSport.
“I am happy there was a good fightback from our team. Normally, after such a setback, you don’t come back.
“It was clumsy, not the best of football matches, but maybe we had to resort to that because you could see we prepared to play from second ball.
“We are slow learners. I thought we had learnt a lesson when we played Royal Leopard from Eswatini.
“We warned our team that a good start was important, but we were two goals down and even worse from set plays, and we must work on that. But what was positive is that before we even scored — I thought we created better chances and deserved penalties.
“I think we deserved another penalty in the second half, but having said that it was a good fightback from our team.”
United coach Kaitano Tembo said he was frustrated they couldn’t manage the game after going 2-0 up early in the first half.
“What was frustrating was that after having had a good start, I thought we could see off the game. Pirates had two penalties in the space of three minutes but we could have done better in managing the game.
“But you look at the effort that has been put in by these youngsters and there are a lot of positives, I am happy with the performance and there are a number of things we can work on. It will come with time because the more they play the more they will get better.”
