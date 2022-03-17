Pirates need to win remaining league games, says coach

“We have to run our own race,” Ncikazi said. “The relief [of winning against United] was not for me, I am a small piece in a bigger puzzle. I get stressed for the amount of effort from the team and the frustration of the supporters because we are not giving them what they want.”

Ncikazi said for Pirates to have a realistic chance of overtaking Royal AM and Chiefs, and fending off the challenge from Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City just below them, they have to try to win their remaining seven matches.

“It is not about me, it’s about results, the team and getting what they deserve. Having said that, we must win the remaining games and see where that takes us.

“Mathematically there is still a possibility we can finish in second position depending on what other teams do. We have to focus on our own lane and win our matches.

“It was good that we won today [Wednesday] for confidence in the team, because we are going away to play in the Confederation Cup against JS Saoura of Algeria and it is important that we go there with confidence.”

Ncikazi praised his players for their determination against SuperSport.

“I am happy there was a good fightback from our team. Normally, after such a setback, you don’t come back.

“It was clumsy, not the best of football matches, but maybe we had to resort to that because you could see we prepared to play from second ball.