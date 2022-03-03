Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridors in new talks with Russia

Borodyanka — Talks between Ukraine and Russia got under way on Thursday, with the Ukrainian delegation demanding an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front line communities.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second week with several Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment.

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on February 24. Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

The UN human rights office said on Thursday that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in Ukraine during the first week of the conflict. The toll, through to midnight on Wednesday, rose from the 227 deaths and 525 injured in its previous report a day ago.

The UN said bombs, air strikes and multilaunch rocket systems were responsible for most of the civilian casualties. It said more than 1-million refugees had fled in just seven days, one of the fastest exoduses in memory.

Despite an initial battle plan that Western countries said was aimed at swiftly toppling the Kyiv government it describes as dangerous nationalists who threaten its security, Russia has captured only one Ukrainian city so far — the southern Dnipro River port of Kherson, which its tanks entered on Wednesday.

With its main assault force halted for days on a highway north of Kyiv, Russia has shifted tactics, escalating its bombardment of major cities. Swathes of central Kharkiv, a city of 1.5-million people, have been blasted into rubble.

Mariupol, the main port of eastern Ukraine, has been surrounded under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded. The city council compared the situation to the World War 2 siege of Leningrad.