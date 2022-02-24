Kaizer Jnr responds to criticism of coach Baxter preferring players over 30

Motaung Junior was asked whether, given public speculation that Baxter's overlooking of young players might create unhappiness in the squad, that would be a concern for the sporting director.

“I'll be honest and say that I wouldn't be able to talk on how anything was sabotaged before. I think it would be more professional for me to address where I am now and how I am moving forward,” he said.

“I think it's key for everyone to understand, and something the club is always going to say, that youth is part of our main strategy. We have to reduce the average age of the team.

“And it's not just us — if you look at world football and how you can bring the right change, most clubs have had a great balance in youth, and you have to start somewhere.

“Most of the legends who have donned our jersey who have made us who we are today started as teenagers, whether it's Doctor [Khumalo], whether it's our own chairperson who was 16, whether it's Thabo Mooki.

“Of course you've got to have the right balance of quality youth and quality experience. But it's a huge component for us.

“In the [2020-2021] Caf Champions League [where Chiefs were finalists], we achieved a piece of personal history and in the game that got us into the knockout stages we had five players from the academy on the field [in a 2-2 draw away against Horoya].

“So I think it is lacking the right balance between the right level of experience, the right quality, and the right quality in youth.

“And it's a huge point for me, in terms of my responsibility, to reduce the average age of the squad.”