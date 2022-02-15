Sport / Soccer

Inter Milan deserve last-16 spot, says Inzaghi

Liverpool are favourites but his men have the quality to match them, manager says

15 February 2022 - 18:24 Dhruv Munjal
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Picture: REUTERS
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Picture: REUTERS

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi hailed Liverpool as one of top sides in Europe but believes his team has the quality to match them in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter, European champions in 2010, are playing their first knockout tie in a decade after finishing second in their group behind Real Madrid.

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe, but our players deserve to play these kinds of games,” Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday. “We haven’t played in the round of 16 for many years and though it will be very difficult, we’ll try to make it.

“On paper, Liverpool are the favourites, but games must be played. I’ll ask the players to go on the pitch and play our football with a free mind, showing our ideas. Determination will make the difference.”

Inzaghi singled out Liverpool’s counterattacking threat and praised the playmaking qualities of full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Inter, second in the Serie A standings, have collected one point from their past two league games.

“I am not satisfied with the results, I didn’t expect them,” Inzaghi said. “But I think we played two great games against two great teams [AC Milan and Napoli] who, along with Juventus, will be title challengers.”

Edin Dzeko is expected to start upfront along with Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez.

“We’ve played many games recently. We have two training sessions left, one striker will be introduced as a sub. I’ll make a final decision today or tomorrow. I always try to rotate them,” Inzaghi said.

Reuters

Man United manager Rangnick scratching his head in frustration

His side just cannot seem to hold on to a lead
Sport
1 day ago

Newcastle looking for third straight win in survival battle

Eddie Howe’s side aim to maintain upward momentum  when they host Aston Villa
Sport
5 days ago

Fabinho strike earns Liverpool battling win at Burnley

Newcastle United earn a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur sink to a third successive Premier League defeat in going down to Wolves
Sport
1 day ago

Leicester will rebound from FA Cup exit, says Liverpool manager

Juergen Klopp says Brendan Rodgers’s side will be looking for another good result against the Merseyside club
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pirates begin Caf Confederation Cup campaign on ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Russian Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Stormers’ evolution taking shape
Sport / Rugby
4.
Scottie Scheffler secures first PGA Tour win ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Downcast Dolly says he joined Chiefs to win ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sundowns ready for marathon trip on the continent

Sport / Soccer

Gaston Sirino sidelined for Sundowns’ Caf clash with Al Ahly

Sport / Soccer

Downcast Dolly says he joined Chiefs to win trophies

Sport / Soccer

Pirates begin Caf Confederation Cup campaign on winning note

Sport / Soccer

Baxter explains reasons for selections in Chiefs’ cup defeat to TS Galaxy

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.