Sport / Soccer

Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round

Second-half strikes from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott see Reds through

06 February 2022 - 19:09 Agency Staff
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota during the match against Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, February 6 2022. Picture: PETER POWELL/REUTERS
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota during the match against Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, February 6 2022. Picture: PETER POWELL/REUTERS

Liverpool — Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool’s perseverance paid off eight minutes into the second period when Jota rose highest to head home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from a set piece for his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool doubled the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed new €45m signing Luis Diaz to steal the ball in Cardiff’s box and cut back after nifty footwork to Minamino, who fired home.

Midfielder Elliott then marked his return to action after ankle surgery earlier this season with a dazzling strike when he expertly controlled a cross from Andy Robertson before turning on the spot and volleying home.

Cardiff pulled one back as a consolation when 19-year-old Rubin Colwill initiated a counterattack after stealing the ball in midfield, and he finished it with aplomb with a shot from the edge of the box.

Liverpool will host Norwich City in the fifth round.

Reuters

Aubameyang tells of strained relationship with ‘unhappy’ Arteta

Gabon striker hails golden opportunity for a fresh start at Barcelona
Sport
3 days ago

‘One club holds all the trump cards,’ Baxter says of transfer market

Kaizer Chiefs coach admits he would have liked to make a quality signing or two in the January transfer window.
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs and PSL agree to arbitrator to be appointed by Safa

Matter involves two matches glamour club failed to honour in December
Sport
5 days ago

Former SA soccer coach has hands full in South Sudan

Shilene Booysen faces many challlenges at the senior women’s football team, which is ranked 175th in the world
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mark Boucher calling Proteas players to testify ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Legendary sport commentator Dumile Mateza dies
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Deon Hotto on target for Bucs, but AmaZulu feel ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mosimane applauds Al Ahly’s masterclass
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Toffees could be a sticky return for rookie coach Lampard

Sport / Soccer

England revives Plan A in bid to live alongside Covid-19

World / Europe

Liverpool hold off Palace fightback to close gap on Man City

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool go second with comfortable win over Brentford

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.