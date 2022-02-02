‘One club holds all the trump cards,’ Baxter says of transfer market

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes that “one team has all the trump cards” in the transfer market and that Amakhosi will have to be more inventive in how they go about signing up new players.

Baxter was clearly referring to Mamelodi Sundowns’ bottomless wallet and dominance in the SA player market.

Baxter also admitted he might have liked to make a quality signing or two in the January transfer window.

Sundowns made three good signings in the January window — Teboho Mokoena, Bradley Ralani and Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra.

Chiefs fans have again questioned the club’s ambition compared to four-time successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Sundowns, with Amakhosi announcing renewals of contracts but no signings.

Baxter defended Chiefs’ signing policy. “I think it’s easy to have these perceptions given what’s gone on, so I can’t say I don’t understand what the supporters are feeling,” he said.

“But I can assure them there’s a lot more that goes on in terms of targeting people, getting knocked back, realising that in the open market there’s one club that holds all the trump cards.

“If we’re interested in a player who they’re interested in, pretty much the chance is he’s going to go there.