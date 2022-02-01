Chiefs and PSL agree to arbitrator to be appointed by Safa

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have agreed to use an arbitrator in a case about two matches the club failed to honour in December because of an outbreak of Covid-19 among its players.

The SA Football Association (Safa) will appoint a senior counsel as arbitrator.

Of three candidates put forward, Chiefs nominated Nassir Cassim SC and Hilton Epstein SC. The PSL nominated Cassim. The third option was William Mokhari SC.

Safa will make an appointment if the two parties cannot agree on an arbitrator. Given that both nominated Cassim, the advocate who handled the arbitration in the matter of Ajax Cape Town’s ineligible player Tendai Ndoro in the 2017-18 season — it was later referred to Fifa — he is likely to be accepted as arbitrator.

Dates of February 7 to 11, pending initial meetings between the legal representatives of the two parties and the arbitrator, have been revealed for the start of the arbitration process.

Chiefs and the PSL had been set a deadline of Monday to agree on an arbitrator.