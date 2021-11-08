Sundowns gunning for big points haul before Christmas

Juggernauts Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title will take a back seat for the next two weeks as focus shifts to the national team, with co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi welcoming the break, even though it comes at a time when his team are in top form.

Sundowns underlined their intention to retain the PSL title they have won for the past four years with a merciless 4-0 mauling of bottom club Marumo Gallants away in Polokwane on Sunday to open up a five-point lead at the top with a game in hand.

The champions lead the way with 25 points from nine matches and have played one game fewer than their closest challengers, who have mostly had 10 outings.