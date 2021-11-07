Shalulile scores twice as Sundowns put four past Gallants

Unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns moved five points clear at the top of the Premiership table with a clinical 4-0 mauling of winless Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Sunday.

A classy first half goal from playmaker Themba Zwane and two late strikes from red-hot Namibian striker Peter Shalulile and another from Slovakian forward Pavol Safranko sealed maximum points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium to see Sundowns extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership season to nine matches.

Zwane put Sundowns ahead in the 24th minute with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box following a great team move.

While Gallants created chances of their own to bridge the visitors’ rearguard in the second half, Shalulile doubled the lead for Sundowns in the 78th minute and Safranko put the result beyond doubt with an easy tap in on 88 minutes.