Sport / Soccer

No decision yet on Rashford surgery, says Man United boss

19 July 2021 - 15:44 Agency Staff
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could be ruled out for 12 weeks after operation
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could be ruled out for 12 weeks after operation
Image: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS

Manchester — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Premier League club has not yet decided if Marcus Rashford will undergo surgery for a shoulder injury.

The BBC reported last week that Rashford was likely to miss the start of the season after deciding to have the operation, which would rule the 23-year-old out for about 12 weeks.

Rashford had struggled with the problem during the latter part of last season and had only a limited role with England during their run to the European Championship final.

Asked by reporters after Sunday’s 2-1 friendly victory at Derby County if plans for Rashford had been confirmed, Solskjaer said: “No, we’re looking at the best options.

“He went away just to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club. We’re still addressing that with the experts.”

Solskjaer said midfielder Jesse Lingard, who impressed in a loan spell at West Ham United last season with nine goals and five assists, was keen to fight for his place at United.

“What he did last season, that’s the true Jesse. We showed towards the end of the season that we lacked options at times and Jesse is in the plans at the moment,” Solskjaer said.

United finished second on the league log last season, 12 points behind Manchester City. 

Reuters

Red card changed Chiefs vs Ahly game, says Stuart Baxter

Ten-man Chiefs left with too much to do after sending off
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana hold their nerve to down Senegal in penalty shoot-out

Shadow national side give SA something to smile about again, fittingly at Nelson Mandela Stadium
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bafana hold their nerve to down Senegal in ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Computer gaming addiction — football’s silent ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
No decision yet on Rashford surgery, says Man ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Debutant Morikawa wins British Open as Oosthuizen ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Hamilton takes controversial eighth home British ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.