National Process to elect new Joburg mayor 'ongoing' Late mayor Geoff Makhubo died earlier in July due to Covid-19 complications

The process to elect an executive mayor for the City of Johannesburg, the country’s biggest budget municipality, has started in earnest and will be finalised in due course, the speaker of the municipal council, Nonceba Molwele, told Business Day on Monday.

Geoff Makhubo, who served as ANC mayor from December 2019 following Herman Mashaba’s resignation as DA mayor, succumbed to Covid-19 on July 9. With Makhubo’s passing, his multiparty mayoral committee dissolved. ANC councillor Eunice Mgcina, who served as health and social development member of the mayoral council, is acting mayor. ..