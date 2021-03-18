Sport / Soccer

Mabaso set for a starting role for Bucs in derby against Chiefs

Returning striker is not guaranteed a place after his long injury layoff, but coach believes ‘it is possible for him to start’

18 March 2021 - 15:39 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Tshegofatso Mabaso of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Enyimba at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, on March 17, 2021. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has hinted that returning striker Tshegofatso Mabasa may get a starting role in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.            

Mabaso‚ who scored the last-gasp goal that helped Pirates to a 2-1 win against Nigerian side Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday‚ is being reintegrated into the team after a long injury layoff.

The player has featured in cameo roles in matches against Enyimba and ES Setif in the Confederation Cup‚ and against Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic in the domestic league.

“Now we have about three days and maybe it is possible for him to start against Chiefs‚” said Zinnbauer.

“We will have to see what has happened to all the players who played the match against Enyimba‚ but we need him back and he is not the only one. We have a lot of attacking players who have been out of action, but I am happy when a player comes back from injury and they score.

“The problem is always around conditioning because you need minutes in the legs, and you saw it was not possible for him to start against Enyimba.”

Though there is a strong possibility that Mabaso will play against Chiefs‚ Zinnbauer cast doubt on the availability of first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori after he picked up an injury against ES Setif. 

“I don’t know 100% about the availability of Ofori but we will get the information from the second scan. I think it’s not easy for him to play at the weekend.”

If Ofori is ruled out‚ Zinnbauer will have to choose between Siyabonga Mpontshane‚ who was in goal against Enyimba‚ and Wayne Sandilands.

Asked to reflect on the vital win over Enyimba‚ Zinnbauer said they should have scored more goals even though the pitch was slippery due to rain.

“It was not easy in the second half because of the rain‚ but both teams played on the same field. You cannot make the excuse that it was slippery or whatever‚ but you must find solutions in the final third. We got into those dangerous areas at times but we did not have the right final shot.

“Kabelo Dlamini had a good chance but their goalkeeper made a top save, and in the second half we had three to four more chances from set pieces or corner kicks‚ but we did not score. The weather cannot be used as an excuse, you have to score.”

Sport
19 hours ago

Clinical Sundowns pummel Polokwane

But the second half was a disappointment as substitutions disrupt momentum
Sport
1 week ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: ‘Novice’ Motsepe about to have the last laugh

Sundowns owner’s ascent to top of the African football food chain should be no surprise
Opinion
6 days ago

