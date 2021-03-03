Sport / Soccer

Mourinho says in-form Bale ready for Fulham trip

03 March 2021 - 19:06 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW COULDRIDGE

London — Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that only Real Madrid can say why it took their on-loan forward Gareth Bale the best part of the Premier League season to hit his stride in London.

Bale rejoined Tottenham from Real on a season-long loan deal in September after falling out with French manager Zinedine Zidane and had to endure his worst season in Spain in 2019-20 with only three goals in all competitions as they won the league.

Mourinho was reluctant to trust Bale in league games, citing the 31-year-old’s injury issues and lack of match fitness after being frozen out in the final part of his spell in Spain.

Bale has responded with four goals in his last four games in all competitions, including a double against Burnley on Sunday and Mourinho responded to queries about what has spurred the forward back to action.

“Ask Madrid, maybe if they answer to you, you can understand why it took a while. Maybe to be patient was the main reason,” Mourinho told reporters ahead of Thursday’s meeting with 18th-placed Fulham.

Asked if Bale was ready to play, Mourinho said: “I think so. Starting or starting on the bench I don’t know. He is a very experienced player. Good reaction though [after the Burnley game].”

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is back training with the team but would not be risked after a serious hamstring injury.

“We’ll bring him to the team when he is OK. Maybe one or two more weeks. Everybody else [is] OK,” Mourinho added.

Spurs, who are chasing a top-four spot to seal qualification to next season’s Champions League, are eighth in the league with 39 points from 25 games.

Reuters

West Ham down Spurs to go fourth

Challenge mounts for a Champions League spot
Sport
1 week ago

Milanese renaissance sets up biggest Milan derby in a decade

Soccer-crazy Milan has been starved of the level of drama that Sunday’s match-up promises as Inter go into the game just one point ahead
Sport
1 week ago

Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ways

After missing chances in the first half England skipper struck to move joint second on club’s scoring list
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Amakhosi chase Mbule and Nange as Hunt prepares ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates down Celtic to move to third on the log
Sport / Soccer
4.
Aston Martin’s Formula One return attracts new ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Springboks look set to tour UK for Lions series
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

All the weekend’s Premier League goals and grief

Sport / Soccer

Leicester sink Spurs as Jamie Vardy strikes again

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Let’s forget Cricket SA and remember Liverpool titan Gérard ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.