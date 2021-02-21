West Ham down Spurs to go fourth

West Ham United claimed fourth spot in the Premier League as goals early in each half by Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard earned them a nervy 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Their seventh win in their last nine league games moved West Ham two points above Chelsea in their mounting challenge for a Champions League spot while Tottenham have slumped to ninth.

Antonio gave West Ham the perfect start when he fired past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris in the fifth minute and Lingard doubled West Ham’s lead two minutes after the break. But Tottenham, with Gareth Bale on as a second-half substitute, were given a lifeline when Lucas Moura headed in Bale’s corner and they laid siege to the West Ham goal.

Bale lashed a shot against the crossbar and West Ham had another lucky escape in stoppage time as Vladimir Coufal’s clearance deflected back off Son Heung-min and struck the post.

Tottenham had 19 goal attempts to the four of West Ham but were unable to prevent a fifth defeat in six league games as the pressure begins to mount on Jose Mourinho.

While the closing stages were nervy for West Ham, they once again showed that they are equipped to maintain their unlikely bid for the top four finish having flirted with relegation last season.

Manager David Moyes, who returned for a second spell as West Ham manager when he replaced Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019, has forged a steely mentality in his squad and they showed great resolve to withstand Tottenham’s late pressure.

“It is a great result for us,” said Moyes, who claimed a first win over Jose Mourinho in 16 attempts. “Today we felt it was a big, big task. For us to get a result and keep our momentum going is really good.”

Mourinho played down talk of a crisis, saying his side’s performance warranted more. “I feel sad, obviously. I feel the result should have been a different one from what we played, especially in the second half,” the Portuguese said.

Antonio typifies West Ham’s spirit and he produced a trademark poacher’s goal when Jarrod Bowen’s cross caused panic in the Spurs defence and the striker reacted well to fire past Lloris. It was his 42nd Premier League goal for West Ham, each from inside the penalty area.

West Ham wasted a chance soon after when Lingard opted to try to pass to Antonio rather than shoot himself. At the other end Harry Kane fired over after a jinking run by Erik Lamela, while home keeper Lukasz Fabianski made two decent saves to deny Lamela and Kane.

Mourinho sent Bale on for Lamela at halftime but before he had touched the ball West Ham struck again, Lingard rifling home a shot after linking up with Pablo Fornals. The goal was initially flagged as offside but a VAR check allowed it.

From then on it was all Spurs with Bale showing glimpses of the brilliance that he regularly demonstrated during his first spell at Tottenham before moving to Real Madrid. The Welshman whipped in a corner for Moura to head home and he was a constant menace as Spurs swarmed in attack.

