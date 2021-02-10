Sport / Soccer

Congested schedule giving Supersport United’s Kaitano Tembo headaches

The injury count has risen as SuperSport United battle a match overload

10 February 2021 - 17:27 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES
Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI / GALLO IMAGES

The short turnaround time between games is starting to take its toll on the small SuperSport United squad, and coach Kaitano Tembo is a worried man.

The injury count has also continued to climb as United struggle to come to terms with a congested fixture list.

“The overload is a bit too much because there is not enough time to recover‚ and that’s where the biggest problem is‚” said Tembo.

“We are not really training. What you need to do is to make sure you give players time to recover. You can’t really train to try and correct the mistakes because games are coming thick and fast.

“We played a cup game on Thursday in Venda against TTM [Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila]‚ we played again on Tuesday in Bloemfontein and we are playing again on Saturday against Cape Town City.

“Those are the challenges that you face when you are playing too many games within a short space of time. I think we have been doing this since January 6 and it is taking its toll on the players. The quality of the matches is no longer the same‚ especially with us because we don’t have a big squad.

“We have a small squad and we have some young players we earmarked to play MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge] football this season‚ but there is no MDC. This makes it difficult to throw them in the deep end.”

United lost 2-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday in the Free State, where they missed out on a chance to narrow the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to two points.

The match against Celtic was their second in five days after the long trip to Venda where they lost to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup late last week.

Tembo said the injuries have worsened the situation as Teboho Mokoena‚ Evans Rusike‚ Iqraam Rayners and Guily Manziba are all in the doctor’s room.

“We have injuries to Mokoena‚ Rusike‚ Rayners and Manziba, and these are big players for us. But I think we have done fairly well so far without them and we are expecting them in the coming weeks‚” he said.

“Mokoena has missed the last four games because he got injured in our match against Sundowns. He is in his fourth week but we expect him to be back within the next two weeks.

“His absence has done some damage for us, but at the same time we had an opportunity to give a player like Lucky Mohomi more game time. You can see his quality because he is playing more matches and regaining fitness.”

After their match against Cape Town City this weekend‚ United will only return to action next weekend.

“We are happy that from next week we will be able to go back to playing on weekends and it will be much better.

“Next week, that’s where we are going to have a little relief and recovery time‚ but for now it has been taxing on the players.

“If a player gets sick‚ we have to replace him, and it happened against Celtic where we lost Grant Kekana because he had flu symptoms in the morning. These days you can’t take a risk‚ we had to withdraw him from the squad.”

McTominay goal puts Man Utd into FA Cup quarterfinals

Solskjaer’s side dominates dull game and gets the winner in added-on time
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates down City in five minutes to stay in title race

Josef Zinnbauer’s charges make lightning strikes suggesting they could build a head of steam again
Sport
23 hours ago

Man United’s Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Axel Tuanzebe was targeted with racist comments on social media after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton
Sport
2 days ago

Much work ahead, says Chiefs coach after ‘embarrassing’ defeat

Gavin Hunt says his team needs more fight‚ ‘we need a better attitude when we go out there’
Sport
2 days ago

A bitter pill losing to Bayern Munich says Pitso Mosimane

The coach’s first defeat in 23 games gives him pause for thought
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
A bitter pill losing to Bayern Munich says Pitso ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boucher bemoans mental frailties after defeat in ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
McTominay goal puts Man Utd into FA Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Treu lavishes praise on comeback kid Hendricks
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Frustrated Solskjaer rues Man United’s poor defending

Sport / Soccer

Coach Gavin Hunt embarrassed as Richards Bay stun Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Black Leopards edge Cosmos in late Nedbank Cup goal rush

Sport / Soccer

Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ways

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.