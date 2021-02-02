Arrows find target as Bucs slip and slide to defeat

Orlando Pirates continue to be a model of inconsistency, after a tough Soweto derby win at the weekend with Tuesday's 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Quick 27-year-old left-wing Pule Mmodi scored in the 33rd and 67th minutes.

Thembinkosi Lorch missed a penalty for Pirates in the 58th.

Bucs skidded to a third defeat of the season on the wet and slippery surface that had held up well in the downpours that have hit KwaZulu-Natal.

It was also a third loss in Bucs’ last nine unconvincing matches, which also consist of three draws and three wins, as the pressure perhaps mounts on coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Mandla Ncikazi had overseen Arrows’ good start of just one defeat from 13 matches to be in sixth place, with a game or two in hand on the leading teams, coming into the game. The coach made one change, Thabani Zuke coming into central defence for captain Matome Mathiane, who got a knock in Arrows’ 2-1 home win against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Four changes from a winning team seemed a lot from Zinnbauer. Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Azola Tshobeni came in for Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bongani Sam, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule.

With so many personnel changes, and a change to a 3-5-2 system, it seemed no surprise when Pirates struggled for rhythm, with difficult conditions underfoot, in the opening half. Arrows looked sharper in opening the opposition.

The first chance for Arrows came in the 10th minute from a sweeping build-up. Ntsako Makhubela chipped into the area from left midfield and Bucs failed to notice Seth Parusnath’s run from deep to beat offside. The midfielder teed up Knox Mutizwa, whose strike forced a solid stop from Richard Ofori.

Arrows opened the scoring when Michael Gumede’s quick throw-in on the left caught Bucs flat-footed, and Nyauza out of position behind Mmodi, who was able to run through on the left of the box and strike past Ofori from a tight angle.

From the break, Zinnbauer made the offensive switches of midfielder Motshwari replacing defender Nyauza and striker Gabadinho Mhango coming on for midfielder Tshobeni.

Pirates, more purposeful in structure and attack, had a perfect opportunity to equalise from the spot. Fortune Makaringe had the ball in the net but from an offside position. Referee Tshidiso Maruping noticed though that Zuke had been unable to remove his arm from connecting with Deon Hotto’s chip through. Lorch leant back on the spot-kick, which blazed over.

Soon after that Arrows made it 2-0. Zuke’s punt upfield from deep in his half found Mmodi on the wrong side of three Bucs defenders and able to outpace Ndlovu to run through and beat Ofori.