Sport / Soccer

Solskjaer hopes injured trio return for Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager needs Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw back for Premier League game

11 January 2021 - 15:36 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: REUTERS/SCOTT HAPPELL
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: REUTERS/SCOTT HAPPELL

Bengaluru — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw back from injury for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The trio missed the FA Cup third-round win over Watford at the weekend and are doubtful for Tuesday’s league game at Burnley. Solskjaer’s side have 33 points from 16 games and will move above leaders Liverpool if they avoid defeat at Turf Moor.

Asked in a news conference if the three players can be ready for Burnley and Liverpool, Solskjaer said: “I hope so, I hope all of them for Liverpool, definitely. I’m not sure if they’ll make the Burnley one.”

United have won eight and drawn two of their past 10 matches to close in on champions Liverpool but Solskjaer said it was far too early to talk about a title challenge.

“We’re not even halfway through the season yet,” he said. “Every game in the Premier League is a challenge, is a test. Every game gives you a different test.

“Watford gave us a test. Burnley is one test, Liverpool is another, then we go to Fulham [January 20], which is a different test again. No-one will remember how the league table looked on January 12 2021.” 

Reuters

