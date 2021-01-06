Sport / Soccer

Another blow for AC Milan as two players test positive for Covid-19

06 January 2021 - 15:53 Alasdair Mackenzie
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

Rome — AC Milan have announced that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A game against Juventus.

The two players, who featured in Sunday’s 2-0 league win away to Benevento, underwent molecular swab tests on Tuesday before the home clash with the Italian champions.

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today [Wednesday]. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement said.

“All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results.”

Serie A leaders AC Milan, who remain unbeaten this season, will also be without suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali and injured players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia.

Juventus wingbacks Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for Covid-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo’s side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan. 

Reuters

