Mathoho goal steers Chiefs to win in Cameroon

Kaizer Chiefs beat PWD Bamenda 1-0 in a Champions League match at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt voiced his unhappiness with the state of the pitch on the eve of the encounter, but Amakhosi got the win after Eric Mathoho scored six minutes from the final whistle.

Bamenda were awarded a penalty at the death, but Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune made the save to ensure the visitors returned to Naturena with the win in the bag.

Hunt’s charges have found the going tough in the domestic league, but they ensured that the club returned from Cameroon with a hard-won result after years in the Champions League wilderness.