Spluttering Kaizer Chiefs have failed to get out of first gear under new coach Gavin Hunt this season, but Golden Arrows prefer extreme caution when the sides meet in a league match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has observed Chiefs’ struggles in recent weeks and warned his charges to guard against complacency and avoid becoming the side that Hunt uses to find his feet and turn things around.

Chiefs have four points from nine after a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day of the season‚ a 1-0 win over Chippa United and a goalless draw with rookies TS Galaxy.

Ncikazi‚ on the other hand‚ got his Arrows career off to a promising start with 1-1 away draws with Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC‚ and a home win over SuperSport United.

“What looks obvious is not obvious and for me I see danger‚” said Ncikazi. “Kaizer Chiefs is still a very good team because this is the same team that was leading with 13 points at some stage last season. It’s the same players and just a change of the coach. They still have players like Lebogang Manyama‚ Khama Billiat and many other national team players.

“So I don’t want us to believe that what we are seeing at the moment is what is going to happen during our match on Saturday. But we will prepare very well like we always do.

“If you look at their right-back‚ he is an international player‚ Daniel Akpeyi is an international player‚ ltumeleng Khune is still a very good goalkeeper and he is a Bafana Bafana [international].

“Daniel Cardso is of international standard‚ Bernard Parker is a former international player‚ Manyama is a Bafana Bafana player‚ Billiat is with the Zimbabwean national team‚ Samir Nurković unfortunately is injured and I am happy that he is not around.”

Ncikazi said Hunt‚ who has given opportunities to a number of young players such as Happy Mashiane‚ Njabulo Blom and Keletso Sifama‚ is always competitive.

“They also have youngsters who are very capable‚” he said. “I really don’t think we must look at Chiefs and feel sorry. Maybe the transition from one coach to another needs time because every transition needs time.

“Soon Hunt will be very competitive and I just hope he doesn’t become competitive against Arrows this weekend. He must wait and then after that he can be competitive.”