Swallows flying after beating Chiefs, but coach plays it cool

Swallows coach Brandon Truter says the Birds need to keep themselves grounded and not get carried away with their prospects in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday took them to five games unbeaten.

Truter said his promoted team, who are top of the standings, were poor in the first half at Dobsonville Stadium‚ which he put down to nerves playing against glamour club Chiefs. He said they settled into a better rhythm in the second 45 minutes.

Substitute Joseph Mhlongo‚ who joined Swallows from Black Leopards‚ scored on debut in the 86th minute to earn the Birds three points.

“The first half we were poor‚” Truter said after his team won the first Swallows-Chiefs Soweto derby since the Birds’ relegation in 2015. “I can’t remember when last we had such a poor first half. But I think it was excitement. It was our first game against them back in the PSL. I managed to calm them down in the second half.

“We forced a better structure‚ kept the ball a bit better. I think in the second half we were dominating. I’m just happy for Joe Mhlongo. After a long layoff and injury after injury‚ he’s back now,” said Truter. “Twenty minutes — that’s what we asked from him‚ and he gave us the goal.”

It was put to Truter that given a five-match unbeaten start, including three victories, it seems clear Swallows can compete in the PSL.

“No. We will compete in the next game. I’m not looking at targets or where we will go in this league.”