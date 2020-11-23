Kaizer Chiefs showed some signs of progress in their 2-2 Premier Soccer League (PSL) draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, but coach Gavin Hunt admitted the defence is an area of concern.

It seemed important for Chiefs that Leonardo Castro finally found the back of the net instead of the frame of it‚ having again hit the woodwork in the first half at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Also significant was that the Colombian’s second-half brace broke Chiefs’ PSL scoring duck (by an Amakhosi player) in 2020-2021 in their fourth game.

Chiefs 1-0 win over Chippa United was courtesy of an own goal.

Hunt knows‚ though‚ that his team still needs to tighten up at the back. He also pointed out that Arrows’ first goal — Siboniso Conco’s 49th-minute spot-kick — came from an incorrectly awarded penalty in which Willard Katsande won the ball.

“I don’t think it was a penalty. I think it was a poor decision. But maybe they [Chiefs] got all the penalties last year‚ so it gets given against you now.”

Substitute Nduduzo Sibiya scored the 70th-minute equaliser after Castro’s brace.

“We’re very disappointed with a 2-2 draw. I thought we had the game under control‚ we had so many opportunities‚” Hunt said. “But you could see why we had not scored in seven [six] games. The chances we missed‚ really‚ one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first half, we could have been three or four up.

“The second half as well‚ we played some good stuff. And then our defending has also been a problem.

“I’m disappointed, but that’s a good sign if you’re disappointed because we expected more‚ that’s for sure.”

Chiefs‚ enduring a rough start to their domestic programme‚ have the further complication now of continental football.

Amakhosi follow Tuesday night’s Soweto derby against Swallows since that team’s promotion to the PSL at Dobsonville Stadium with Sunday’s first leg of their Champions League preliminary round tie against PWD Bamenda at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe‚ Cameroon.

With a view to a tough forthcoming programme, Hunt continued to widen his pool of senior players, handing a debut off the bench on Saturday to Darrel Matsheke.

Asked if missing some players might give others a chance‚ Hunt suggested he will only to a certain extent be able to turn to his promoted youngsters.

“No we can’t. We’re not playing friendlies‚ we’re playing proper games. And we need people with legs‚ determined‚ who want to do it‚” he said.

“And these young ones have got a bit of legs‚ but they also need to be tactically good‚ and we haven’t had much time on the training ground.”