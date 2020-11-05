Sport / Soccer

Bafana to play both Sao Tome Afcon qualifiers at home

SA chances boosted by Covid-19 fears in vital matches

05 November 2020 - 17:44 Sazi Hadebe



After both countries agreeing to it, SA will host both legs of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe in November.

The SA Football Association (Safa) said they have sealed an understanding with the islanders to host both ties‚ citing Covid-19 as the main reason for the decision.

Initially Bafana Bafana were scheduled to host the first match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 13 and then fly to Sao Tome for the second leg on November 16.

It is not clear where the second match will be played now but an insider at Safa said on Thursday the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth is the likely venue.

“The two countries mutually agreed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic‚ it was in their best interest that they do everything in their power to safeguard the players and officials,” Safa said.

The arrangement should suit Bafana as they are desperate to claw their way to the top of Group C and displace leaders Ghana‚ who beat  Bafana 2-0 at home in 2019.

Molefi Ntseki’s charges finished the year by beating Sudan 1-0 at home to remain level on four points with the northeast Africans‚ but who have a better goal difference.

Ghana will host Sudan in the first of the back-to-back matches of the third round this month. What is not clear is whether the Black Stars will be given the same opportunity to also host both legs.

Chiefs in slumberland, Hunt at wits end

Coach is concerned by Amakhosi’s stuttering performance and says players need conditioning
Sport
3 hours ago

Keep your feet on the pedal, coach urges Banyana

Ellis wants an even better showing from the team when they play Eswatini
Sport
1 day ago

