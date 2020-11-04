Sport / Soccer

Maradona recovering well from surgery and will stay in Argentina, lawyer says

04 November 2020 - 16:30 Ramiro Scandolo
Fans hold a jersey with the face of Diego Maradona at Clínica Olivos on November 3 2020 in Olivos, Argentina. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARCOS BRINDICCI
Buenos Aires — Argentinian soccer great Diego Maradona is in “excellent” condition after surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

“The last medical report was excellent,” said Matias Morla. “Let’s stay strong and we’ll get through this.”

Maradona has previously expressed his fondness for the two nations and he spent several years in Cuba undergoing drug rehabilitation at the start of the century.

But Morla said the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player would complete his recuperation in Argentina, where he is coach of first division side Gimnasia y Esgrima.

“Diego loves Cuba. Yesterday I spoke with Fidel Castro’s son,” Morla told reporters as he left the clinic where Maradona was operated on for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, on Monday.

“Venezuela, as well as Cuba, are friendly nations for Diego ... but Diego’s head is with Gimnasia.”

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Dozens of Gimnasia fans have been converging on the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support as they waited for news.

Reuters

This day in history ... Woods clinches Tiger Slam and Maradona lands in hot water

Broken leg spells end of David Busst’s career and Prince Naseem Hamed sheds a tear after defeat by Marco Antonio Barrera
Sport
6 months ago

George was Best, until the booze took over

The Man United forward reached his peak in 1968, after which he fell victim to drunken pursuits
Sport
5 months ago

