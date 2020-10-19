Sport / Soccer

Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Barcelona coach plays down talk that the Catalans are favourites to win with his squad having made a stuttering start to the new season

19 October 2020 - 16:38 Joe Casinelli
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, shakes hands with coach Ronald Koeman as he is substituted during a pre season friendly match against Girona in this September 16 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, shakes hands with coach Ronald Koeman as he is substituted during a pre season friendly match against Girona in this September 16 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes his side are not among the favourites to win this season’s Champions League with the Catalans having made a stuttering start to the new season.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Hungarians Ferencvaros in their Champions league Group G opener, Koeman played down media talk that the Catalans could be European champions.

“When you’re at Barcelona you always want to be there fighting for trophies, be it in La Liga or Europe. We aren’t the favourites, but we can go far,” he told a news conference.

Barca’s recent Champions League failings — they have just one semifinal appearance since last winning the competition in 2015 — were cited by many as talisman Lionel Messi’s main reason for attempting to leave the Nou Camp in the transfer window.

The Argentina forward has frequently voiced his desire to lift the trophy again and this season could be a final chance to do it with Barca as his current contract expires in 2021.

“Right now, you could maybe say his performances could be better,” Koeman said of his 33-year-old captain after Barca lost 1-0 at unfancied Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

“But when you see him on a day-to-day basis, he’s happy and wants to play and be the team’s captain. I don’t have any complaints or doubts about his effort.”

The Ferencvaros game comes four days before the first Clasico of the season at home to Real Madrid but Koeman said his side are only focusing on the Champions League for now.

“We know it won’t be an easy game. We’ll put out a strong team. Saturday’s game isn’t important right now — the important one is tomorrow’s game. It will be a tough match as there’s no such thing as an easy opponent nowadays,” added the Dutchman. “It’s always important to win the first Champions League group game, especially at home.”

Koeman will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jordi Alba plus long-term injury absentee Samuel Umtiti. Reuters

Liverpool and Bayern not having it their own way

The heavyweights in Europe’s major leagues find themselves trailing
Sport
5 hours ago

Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo sends Sundowns crashing

A 69th-minute goal by Letsoalo makes it a day to forget for Sundowns trio of coaches
Sport
21 hours ago

West Ham hit back in thriller against Tottenham

Hammers rip up the script with a stupendous fightback to earn draw
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chiefs respond after Hunt reads halftime riot act
Sport / Soccer
2.
Former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo faces ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
West Ham hit back in thriller against Tottenham
Sport / Soccer
4.
George Maluleka is going nowhere, says Downs coach
Sport / Soccer
5.
Liverpool and Bayern not having it their own way
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Brighton grab deserved late point at Palace

Sport / Soccer

Everton must look at positives after derby draw, says striker

Sport / Soccer

Big guns must protect the small clubs, says Mikel Arteta

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.