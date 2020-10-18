Brighton grab deserved late point at Palace

London — Substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored his first Premier League goal to secure Brighton and Hove Albion a deserved point in a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Brighton, who dominated the game but could find no reply to Wilfried Zaha’s 19th-minute penalty for the hosts. Zaha fired past Brighton keeper Mat Ryan for his fourth goal of the season after Tariq Lamptey was judged to have fouled Michy Batshuayi in the area as a cross was played in.

Brighton out-passed Palace and had 20 goal attempts to Palace’s one overall, but they had to wait until the 90th minute for their reward as Argentine Mac Allister powered in a deflected shot.

Brighton ended the match with 10 men though, after Lewis Dunk was sent off in stoppage time for a bad tackle on Gary Cahill.

Palace, who had suffered successive defeats having won their opening two games, have seven points and are in 12th spot, with Brighton three points worse off in 16th place.

Sheffield United and Fulham picked up their first point each of the campaign after a cagey 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Despite being dominated in the first half, it was Fulham who took the lead in the 77th minute through Ademola Lookman. But United kept up the pressure and levelled the tie in the 85th minute from the penalty spot through Billy Sharp.

“Disappointed not to take all three points,” Fulham boss Scott Parker told reporters. “To get your noses in front with 10 to go you should see the game out. It wasn’t meant to be but there are some real positives.

“We had a lot of pace in the team and we caused United a lot of problems. We should have scored a second.”

