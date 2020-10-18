Everton must look at positives after derby draw, says striker

Bengaluru — Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin hailed his team’s battling qualities in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Premier League champions Liverpool but said it was frustrating not to end their decade-long winless run in the Merseyside derby.

Saturday marked 10 years to the day since Everton last beat their local rivals and they twice came from behind to secure a point in an incident-packed 237th meeting between the teams.

Calvert-Lewin produced a towering header for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions to bring Everton level at 2-2 in the 81st minute after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front.

“It’s one of my strengths that I’ve started to exploit. I’ve always had that in my locker and now I’ve got the boys looking for me in the box, which always helps,” the striker said.

“I’m not sure why we came out of the blocks slowly as we’ve been doing well and were confident coming into the game but it shows that we’ve made strides to be able to get ourselves back in the game ... we had chances to win it but didn’t take them.”

Manchester United needed a longer preseason to prepare for the Premier League campaign but Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United is a sign that they are firing on all cylinders again, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The Red Devils recovered from an early own-goal by Luke Shaw to secure a comfortable victory with late strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford after under-fire skipper Harry Maguire levelled the contest at 1-1.

Solskjaer was pleased with his team’s response to their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

“After the last result, that made this game even bigger. Then we were 1-0 down in two minutes, that made it even more so,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “But we showed great resilience, great character to come back, handled the setback really well and we were led by an inspirational captain.

“We don’t want to use it as an excuse, but we needed preseason. We wanted to get to this international break with more points than we have, but now we know our season started today, because we’ve come up to the speed of the game.”

Solskjaer’s side next take on Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday before a home clash with Chelsea in the Premier League.

“The boys have come together really well. They know we’ve got a tough and difficult month ahead of us and they’re looking forward to every single game,” Solskjaer said.

