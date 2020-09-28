Sport / Soccer

Out-of-contract Hlanti training with Amakhosi

But the Naturena-based club is still appealing its ban by Fifa from signing on players over the next two transfer windows

28 September 2020 - 16:36 Tiisetso Malepa
Sifiso Hlanti. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Sifiso Hlanti is training with Kaizer Chiefs after his contract with the defunct Bidvest Wits was terminated‚ the Naturena-based club revealed on Monday.

The 30-year-old Hlanti‚ who hails from KwaZulu-Natal‚ faced a bleak future after the sale and relocation of Wits to Limpopo after the club was bought by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The defender left Wits having made 96 appearances for the Johannesburg club since he joined them from his hometown club AmaZulu.

Fresh from the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Premiership title on the final day of the season‚ Chiefs have recently boosted their technical team with coach Gavin Hunt and assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

Amakhosi cannot sign players at this stage because they have launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after Fifa banned them from recruiting players.

Chiefs were banned by the world governing body in February from signing players in the next two transfer windows after the club was found guilty of signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

“Dax” was suspended for four months and ordered to pay nearly R640‚000 in compensation to Fosa Juniors by Fifa‚ while Chiefs were banned from signing players.

Chiefs launched an appeal soon after the ban and will know their fate in the coming weeks.

Hlanti has also played for Lamontville Golden Arrows and Thanda Royal Zulu and he has featured in 18 matches for Bafana, including at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Handball debate continues after Newcastle get late point at Spurs

Controversy follows controversy as another penalty is awarded
1 day ago

David Wagner gets the boot at Schalke

Sacking follows two defeats, including 8-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich
1 day ago

