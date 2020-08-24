Sport / Soccer

Relegation looms as AmaZulu are forced into a draw

The Durban side's share of the spoils against Bloemfontein Celtic leaves it just a point above Polokwane City

24 August 2020 - 19:05 Mninawa Ntloko
The relegation roller-coaster will have several twists and turns until the final whistle of the season in September after AmaZulu could only manage an exciting 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

The four-goal thriller was indicative of the Durban side’s fighting spirit in the final weeks of the season. Though they will bemoan the precious two points they dropped in the encounter‚ the share of the spoils enabled caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini’s charges to gain a one-point advantage over basement side Polokwane City.

Celtic were fresh from their clinical 3-1 demolition of PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs a few days ago and the Bloemfontein side were expected to pick up from where they left off when they faced Usuthu.

But AmaZulu were never going to be pushovers and were in fact the first off the starting block after Bongi Ntuli set up Lehlohonolo Majoro in the sixth minute‚ and the former Chiefs and Orlando Pirates man took full advantage to beat Celtic goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

AmaZulu continued to look for a second goal in the first half‚ with Majoro leading the charge‚ but it was the Free State side that were rewarded when Motebang Sera scored the equaliser just before the halftime break.

The Durban side regained the lead 17 minutes into the second half through an own goal by Wandisile Letlabika.

But Celtic have demonstrated dogged determination when the chips are down and they again displayed this never-say-die attitude when they equalised through Ndumiso Mabena five minutes later.

The sides continued to search for the elusive winner but had to be content with a share of the spoils.

In the other game at the same time‚ Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw.

