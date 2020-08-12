Sport / Soccer

Sundowns bang on SuperSport’s door for Aubrey Modiba

Striker Bradley Grobler may also be sold by CEO Stan Matthews, who will entertain any good offers for the player

12 August 2020 - 16:36 Marc Strydom
Bradley Grobler (C) of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, August 14 2019. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews confirmed his club have received “a very good offer” from Mamelodi Sundowns to buy utility player Aubrey Modiba‚ but added he cannot make a decision until the end of the 2019/2020 season.  

In a potential sales call to rival bigger clubs‚ Matthews added that SuperSport would entertain good offers for striker Bradley Grobler, who has scored 12 goals so far this season.

Matthews said the sale of the two players would form part of SuperSport balancing their books amid the impact of Covid-19.

“Yes‚ Sundowns have shown interest. They’ve never stopped showing interest in Aubrey‚” Matthews said of SuperSport’s Pretoria neighbours continuing to make offers for Modiba‚ as they have for the past two seasons.

“We’re at a point with Sundowns where they’ve tabled a very good offer. But we’ve taken a view with six games left we’re not sure of the situation.

“It could very well be that we finish third‚ and I’ve got Africa next year. That also has an impact on the depth of the squad and what we do.

“This is disturbing enough for me now being open and honest about the Aubrey and Bradley situation because I’ve also got to be open and honest with them. And they know the reality.

“Bradley knows that if he wants to get a better contract he’s going to have to move from SuperSport because we just don’t have it in our locker to reward him what he could get at another club.

“Having said that, we can reward him with longevity‚ a long-term contract or a coaching contract afterwards,” said Matthews.

“And I can try and make it as attractive for him as I always have done in trying to keep some of my former players at the club‚ and players who have done well for me. And Bradley certainly qualifies as one of those.”

SuperSport are in fourth place as they prepare to play Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

SA Under-23 international Modiba‚ still only 25‚ is completing his fourth season at SuperSport and has played anywhere from left-back to left-wing to central midfield and striker. He is unfortunate to have just seven caps for Bafana Bafana.

