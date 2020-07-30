Sundowns close in on Modiba signing

Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have finally broken down SuperSport United’s stiff resistance and are on the verge of signing Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba.

Modiba signed a four-and-a-half-year extension at SuperSport in February, but this has not deterred Sundowns as the free-spending Brazilians are believed to have tabled a multimillion-rand offer that will make the 25-year-old one of the best-paid players in the league.

An insider said SuperSport desperately tried to hold on to Modiba but a relentless Sundowns just kept on coming.

“Talks are at an advanced stage and I don’t think he will be a SuperSport United player next season because Sundowns are prepared to trigger his buyout clause‚” said the insider.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a well-known admirer of the left-sided winger, and the insider said the wily mentor has finally made up for failing to lure him to Chloorkop on numerous occasions in recent transfer windows.

In January 2020 United were steadfast when they rejected Sundowns’ offer of money plus Lucky Mohomi, with the club’s CEO Stan Matthews insisting at the time that Modiba was not for sale locally.

Modiba said in May that he was humbled to be linked with Mosimane’s purring machine as the Brazilians regularly compete against the best sides on the continent in the Caf Champions League.

“I was humbled that a big continental team like Sundowns made inquiries about me. It showed that I have been doing something right with my football and it also serves as motivation for me to continue working hard so that I can open more doors, like going overseas in the future‚” Modiba said a few months ago.

“Playing in Caf club competitions is something that is important to me. When we played in the Confederation Cup a few seasons ago‚ we lost in the final and I learned a lot from the experience‚” added Modiba, referring to SuperSport’s run to the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup final which they lost to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

If the deal gets over the line‚ Modiba will compete with the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane, all of whom Mosimane alternates on either wing depending on the opposition.

Sundowns were also interested in signing central midfielder Teboho Mokoena but United are determined to hold on to him for longer after losing influential former captain Dean Furman.