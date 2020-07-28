Sport / Soccer

Irvin Khoza outlines why football season must be concluded

Results are expected to be settled on the field, says PSL supremo

28 July 2020 - 16:17 Mahlatse Mphahlele
PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza. Picture:. SYDNEYT SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza. Picture:. SYDNEYT SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

The top-flight and lower-tier seasons had to be played to their conclusion to ensure integrity and fairness‚ says Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza.

Khoza announced on Monday that professional football will resume on August 8, with the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup. Mamelodi Sundowns face Bidvest Wits, while Bloemfontein Celtic tackle Baroka FC in the two semifinals.

The league programme will resume three days later.

“It is very important that this league is seen to be one of the most progressive on the continent‚ and that results are settled on the field of play‚” Khoza said.

“To finalise the results on the field of play is the best way to settle the score of who must go down‚ who must go up‚ who must win the league and who must be in the top eight.

“All that is going to be settled on the field of play‚ which is the principle we adopted from day one. We are going to do everything in our power to finalise the season.”

Khoza praised the SA Football Association (Safa) for going out of its way to ensure the referees will be ready to officiate when the two leagues resume.

“We are happy the issue that was on the table with referees has been resolved and there is nothing stopping us from training properly. Fortunately‚ Safa have gone out of their way to make sure referees are ready and as we speak referees are being tested and they have flown them to Johannesburg. We are at the point where the referees are ready to go into the PSL bubble,” he said.

Safa medical officer and chief compliance officer Thulani Ngwenya revealed on Tuesday that all the referees have been tested for Covid-19 and only three came back positive.

The three who tested positive were all asymptomatic. “We are monitoring them on a daily basis and they are quarantining in the other wing of the hotel‚” said Ngwenya.

PSL season to kick off in two weeks in a bio-bubble

The Premier League and the National First Division will be played to their conclusion
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool on brink of golden era but Klopp expects major challenge from City

Runaway Premier League winners may find the going tougher next season, coach Jurgen Klopp warns
Sport
1 day ago

Sarri savours sweet Scudetto success

Juventus win their ninth league crown in a row with two games to spare
Sport
1 day ago

Belgian coach kicked out of Tanzania after racist rant

Luc Eymael fired by Premier League team Yanga Africans after calling club fans ‘illiterate’ and ‘monkeys’
Sport
1 day ago

Top-four goal achieved, now Solskjaer has to make signings

The Old Trafford faithful are expecting new faces in the team
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Belgian coach kicked out of Tanzania after racist ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: In praise of comeback kids — but ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Controversy hits Sascoc’s ‘Secret Seven’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rain holds up England’s bid for victory
Sport / Cricket
5.
Aotearoa pace is running down players, says union
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

PSL players will be tested again before entering ‘bio-bubble’

Sport / Soccer

Safa looks to first week of August for restarting PSL fixtures

Sport / Soccer

Restart of PSL season uncertain, says Khoza

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.