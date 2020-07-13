Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs and fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out when the season will resume.

PSL chair Irvin Khoza addressed a media conference on Monday and said he was not in a position to confirm a date to restart the season that was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we have done‚ and it is a practice that is normal‚ we submitted the dates to the mother body [the SA Football Association]. We have not made it public and the date that is in the public is not our date because we have not officially announced it‚” he said.

“We have submitted the fixture list to Safa and that is what we do every year so that they supply referees. They have taken that correspondence to the compliance officers meeting for discussion and we just have to wait.

“There have been serious engagements between us and the mother body to make sure we find a solution. They are sensitive to the realities facing the league and they are aware of safety issues because it may have a burden on them.

“Things must be done in the correct way. We have a very challenging situation in the country with the sports and recreation act which puts different responsibilities on event organisers.”

Khoza confirmed that the “bio-bubble” would take place in Gauteng despite the province being SA’s Covid-19 epicentre. The PSL’s intention is to finish the season in six weeks.

“When we submitted our applications to government‚ which was a board of governors resolution‚ it was that we are going to play all the games in Gauteng province and North West province‚” he said.

“We did receive a very good pitch from KwaZulu-Natal‚ which was considered by the task team. But because of the application that was submitted, the venue was Gauteng or North West.

“As we speak now‚ the PSL has resorted to stick to Gauteng only because of the advantage that it gives.”

Khoza said as far as the National First Division was concerned, the board of governors resolved that all 32 clubs must go to the bio-bubble and finish the season.

The board of governors is meeting on Tuesday, “and if there are changes it is another story. You need six weeks to finish the season”.