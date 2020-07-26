Sport / Soccer

Sundowns adapt to new way of playing football

Brazilians coach says the team is training in small groups and observing social distancing

26 July 2020 - 16:32 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Adapting to life under Covid-19 has been hugely challenging and this has forced the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team under coach Pitso Mosimane to explore innovative ways to conduct training sessions.

The Brazilians have been in camp in Rustenburg since sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the go-ahead for non-contact and contact sport to resume training. Mosimane said things have changed.

“It’s a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative‚” said Mosimane. “We were never trained to train in small groups or observe social distancing‚ the coaching manual has never had that. It’s frustrating but at the same time it has been good with its own positives and challenges.

“I would say the challenges are the new training programmes because we are in a situation where we have to train in small groups and observe social distancing. When you train within Covid-19‚ it is about being clever and finding alternatives.”

Though it has been challenging‚ Mosimane said there is no need to complain. He said they have elected to get on with the business of preparing for the possible resumption of the season as all the clubs are dealing with the same difficulties.

“We have managed to get the conditioning up even though the tactical awareness is not that good. Instead of playing 11 against 11 to get movements‚ we train in departments and we don’t train the whole team.”

