Mamelodi Sundowns have finally confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder George Maluleka.

The Brazilians said Maluleka‚ who joins from Kaizer Chiefs‚ has signed a three-year contract to give coach Pitso Mosimane more options in central midfield.

Sundowns said in a statement they were “delighted to announce” that Maluleka had done a deal with them.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic‚ the transfer window in SA is closed until the 2019/20 season reaches its conclusion and Maluleka will be registered as soon as it opens‚” Sundowns said.

Maluleka will not be playing any part during the remainder of the current season that has been suspended due to Covid-19.

“For the time being Maluleka will not be able to feature but will start training and getting acquainted with his new club and teammates. The Yellow Nation welcomes George Maluleka to the most successful team in the PSL era.”

Maluleka joins a Sundowns side that has fierce competition in central midfield as he will compete for a place with Andile Jali‚ captain Hlompho Kekana‚ Tiyani Mabunda and Rivaldo Coetzee.

He joins a long list of players who have moved from Naturena to Chloorkop over the years, a list that includes Brian Baloyi‚ Jabulani Mendu‚ David Kannemeyer‚ Derrick Spencer‚ Thuso Phala‚ Punch Masenamela and George Lebese.