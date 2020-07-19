Arteta hopes Arsenal match-winner Aubameyang will stay

Bengaluru — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not agreed to an extension.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta told reporters. “As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.