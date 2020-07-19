Sport / Soccer

Arteta hopes Arsenal match-winner Aubameyang will stay

19 July 2020 - 20:30 Arvind Sriram
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (right) embraces Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2R) at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, the UK, July 18 2020. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS / AFP
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (right) embraces Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2R) at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, the UK, July 18 2020. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS / AFP

Bengaluru — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not agreed to an extension.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta told reporters. “As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes. Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”

The victory against City came days after Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the past four or five days,” Arteta said.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do, so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”  

Reuters

