Sport / Soccer

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

14 July 2020 - 16:54 Martyn Herman
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/REUTERS
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/REUTERS

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp described as “not a good day for football” Manchester City’s successful appeal against a two-year Uefa ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

“I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” Klopp told a virtual news conference on Tuesday. “FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and [they] have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources.”

City won their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday, meaning they will now be allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

The CAS ruled that City did not breach FFP rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship.

“It’s not up to me to judge this, and I don’t, but I think this FFP framework we should stick to. I hope FFP stays just because it gives [the] kind of borders that you can go to, but not over it, and that’s good for football,” Klopp said.

“If you start doing that, nobody has to care any more and the richest people or countries can do what they want.

“It will make the competition really difficult and I think that would lead automatically to a kind of world super league with, like, 10 clubs and it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. It makes sense to have these rules.”

Klopp did say, however, that City’s place in the Champions League next season might at least benefit Liverpool as they try to retain their Premier League title.

“They won’t have 10 or 12 games less now — no other team would have had a chance in the [Premier] league,” he said.

Liverpool face Arsenal on Wednesday knowing defeat would end their chances of equalling Manchester City’s record 100-point haul in the Premier League set two years ago. With three games remaining they have 93 points, with City a distant second on 72.

Reuters

Villa revive their hopes of survival

Double by Egyptian forward Trezeguet gives victory to the Villans
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal boss red-cards vagaries of VAR

Mikel Arteta becomes the latest manager to question VAR after Eddie Nketiah’s sending-off
Sport
6 days ago

Morena happy to take the gap, play any position at Sundowns

The utility player has managed to maintain his sharpness despite being used in many different positions around the field
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Uncomfortable truths on the horizon for Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sachin Tendulkar slams flaws in umpire referral ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Aussie Super Rugby gets thumbs down from fans
Sport / Rugby
4.
Restart of PSL season uncertain, says Khoza
Sport / Soccer
5.
Racing Point brush Renault protest aside
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Manchester City’s European football ban overturned

Sport / Soccer

Real Madrid move closer to title after digging deep to beat Granada

Sport / Soccer

Solskjaer backs goalkeeper De Gea all the way

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.