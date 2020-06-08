Sport / Soccer

Safa has gone backwards since 2010, says Benni

08 June 2020 - 15:08 Marc Strydom
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
Benni McCarthy has slammed the SA Football Association (Safa) for failing to capitalise on the legacy of SA hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Thursday marks 10 years since the World Cup kicked off with Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City on June 11 2010.

Bafana Bafana’s top scorer McCarthy was scathing in his appraisal of Safa in the decade after the country hosted the global showpiece.

“I’m disappointed at how we haven’t capitalised on what the country did in hosting the World Cup‚” the former Cape Town City coach said. The SA national team SA had not moved on, he said.

“We could have put ourselves on a new level. I’m not saying near the likes of Brazil‚ Germany‚ Spain‚ or England‚ and how they have become better as the years have gone by.

“We inherited all the stadiums and facilities‚ but we have achieved nothing. Except for the PSL [Premier Soccer League] which has made amazing steps forward in becoming a better league and definitely the best in Africa.

“You see a change in the PSL‚ but when it comes to the national team‚ Safa‚ we’ve gone backwards. It is saddening to know that all the money that was spent‚ and all the money that was made‚ but every time you hear about Safa they talk about bankruptcy. It is heartbreaking.”

McCarthy‚ the only South African to have won the Uefa Champions League, with FC Porto‚ also played for Seven Stars‚ Ajax Amsterdam‚ Celta Vigo‚ Blackburn Rovers‚ West Ham and Orlando Pirates.

He missed out on representing Bafana at the 2010 World Cup when‚ with question marks over his fitness‚ he was axed from the squad by coach Carlos Alberto Parreira for disciplinary reasons.

