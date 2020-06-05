Sport / Soccer FOOTBALL FUNDING PSL will not struggle to replace Absa as sponsor, says sports brand expert Absa has decided to terminate its R140m-a-season sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League BL PREMIUM

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not struggle to find a new sponsor and will probably at least match the value of the previous deal it had with Absa, which the bank has decided not to renew when it runs out.

"I have no doubt that this property will move very quickly, and we will see a new sponsor or new group of sponsors in the near future," says Kelvin Watt, Africa and Asia MD of Nielsen Sport, one of the world’s best-known brand sponsorship consultants.