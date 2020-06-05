FOOTBALL FUNDING
PSL will not struggle to replace Absa as sponsor, says sports brand expert
Absa has decided to terminate its R140m-a-season sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League
05 June 2020 - 05:10
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not struggle to find a new sponsor and will probably at least match the value of the previous deal it had with Absa, which the bank has decided not to renew when it runs out.
"I have no doubt that this property will move very quickly, and we will see a new sponsor or new group of sponsors in the near future," says Kelvin Watt, Africa and Asia MD of Nielsen Sport, one of the world’s best-known brand sponsorship consultants.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now