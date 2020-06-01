Lebogang Manyama deflects praise and says he does it for Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama almost takes offence when people assume he has done more than other players in driving Kaizer Chiefs to a resemblance of what they were in the past.

It is almost five years since Chiefs won a trophy.

“If people say I have been a revelation [this season]‚ I wouldn’t agree with that because I don’t think individually‚” Manyama said.

“Obviously I do hear about certain things but when it comes to a team I think I’m more for the team. Most importantly I’m very happy for where the team is and I’m very happy to have contributed. It’s what I wanted to do from the start and I think most of the guys in the team know that I fight for the team first before the individual talk. That’s what has pushed us to where we are right now.”

Manyama says individuals at Chiefs are constantly encouraged to perform within and for the team.

“For me the most important thing is that we’re trying our best to put Chiefs where they belong. It’s only the beginning of how things have to be or how things must be for Chiefs year in‚ year out. So we started very well and we’re about to finish and I think we can do it.

“It’s all going to work out for the team if we push in the same direction. It’s a collective effort.”

Manyama’s performances for Chiefs this season have put him on course to being named the PSL’s footballer of the season, a feat he achieved four years ago while at Cape Town City.

“I’m humbled to hear that, it’s quite humbling‚” said Manyama.